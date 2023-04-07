 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Good Friday: Messages and quotes to mark the Christian holiday

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

Good Friday 2023: Here are some messages you can share on the solemn occasion of Good Friday.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the New Testament accounts, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which is why Christians observe Good Friday as a day of penance and remembrance. The day is marked with fasting, abstinence and prayers. Although Good Friday is a solemn occasion, Christians believe that Jesus dying on the cross for humanity’s sins represents the ultimate act of love and redemption. This is why Good Friday is called ‘good’ – because it represents the beginning of Christ’s resurrection.

Here are some Good Friday messages you can share with friends and family on this holy day:

On this solemn day of Good Friday, let us take a moment to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. May we all draw solace and strength from his sacrifice.

May the Lord always keep you in His care. May He bless you with the goodness to reflect on your sins and seek forgiveness.