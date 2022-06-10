Goldman Sachs CEO's advice to interns: ‘Always be on the lookout for…’

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

As Goldman Sachs gets ready to welcome interns to its US offices this week, CEO David Solomon offered some sage words of advice to the 3,700 students who won a spot in the coveted internship programme. According to CNBC, the New York-based bank has an acceptance rate of only 1.57% for its internships.

This year, Goldman Sachs hired 3,700 people out of 236,000 who applied from across the world. Successful interns are usually offered a two-year analyst position after graduation. To provide summer interns with some helpful tips that could help them stand out in the world of finance, the company’s CEO shared a piece of advice.

In an email sent to incoming interns on Thursday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon listed out five tips for success. CNBC accessed a key excerpt of the email, in which Solomon advised interns to be entrepreneurial in their outlook, to embrace change and listen well, among other things.

“Year after year as our interns begin the summer program, I’m asked how you can get the most out of your time at the firm, so I’d like to share some additional advice,” he wrote. Take a look at his 5 tips:

1. Take the long view. You’re going to have a great summer, but there’s no question some days will be challenging. There will be bumps in the road. The important thing is to keep going—and to enjoy the ride.

2. Be an entrepreneur. Be on the lookout for any way you can contribute—no matter how small. Asking your team regularly how you can pitch in is often the quickest way to learn more about the firm and our business.

3. Embrace evolution. As individuals and as a firm, we know that we can’t stay still. But, as important as it is to change, it is also critical to stay true to what makes you, you. For Goldman Sachs, that means embodying our core values of client service, excellence, partnership and integrity, as we expand to new cities, stand up new businesses and find new and unique ways to serve our clients and customers.

4. Remember to listen. This is how I define a successful meeting: the client talks, and I listen and ask questions. Try to get the main takeaways from the conversation. And always end with gratitude for people’s time. Ultimately, your goal is to let that person know you really heard them.

It is no secret that I have a hobby outside of work – music requires different mental muscles than I use during the work day. Make time to do things that you want to do because they stimulate and excite you. Your passions give you the fuel you need to stay motivated.