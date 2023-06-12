Gold steady after best week in 1-1/2 months; Check out latest prices

Gold

Precious metal prices, including gold and silver, slipped on Monday morning as the dollar index stabilized.

Support for gold came from weak US weekly jobless claims, reinforcing market expectations of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes. Market indicators suggest a 72% chance of a Fed pause in June and a 67% chance of a rate hike in July.

Gold has recorded its best weekly gains in 1-1/2 months, while silver had its best week in 2-1/2 months. In May, there was a substantial total inflow of $1.7 billion into global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), indicating a surge in investment demand for gold for the third consecutive month. China also increased its gold reserves for the seventh consecutive month in May, reaching 67.27 million ounces.

Gold has traded within a range of $2,051-1,810 per ounce in 2023, with recent trading between $1,939-1,990 per ounce.

Outlook for Gold

Looking ahead, market forecasts vary with Citigroup expecting gold to average around $1,965 in the near term, while MetalFocus predicting a lower average of $1,890. Commerzbank suggests that if the Fed holds off on rate hikes, gold could trade between $2,000 and $2,050 in the third and fourth quarters. Bank of America has a more bullish projection of $2,100 for gold in the third quarter.

Events To Track

This week, key events include the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 13-14, the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan meeting on Friday. These events are expected to have an impact on the precious metals market, influencing future price movements.

Gold Prices Today

In Ahmedabad, today's gold prices are at Rs 61,550 per 24 carat and Rs 56,400 per 22 carat. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the rates are slightly higher, with 24 carat gold rate at Rs 62,000 and the 22 carat gold rate at Rs 58,000.