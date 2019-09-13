Goats arrested for eating saplings planted by environmental group

The Hyderabad Police have arrested two goats and taken them into their custody. The two animals were recently found ‘guilty’ of grazing on saplings that were planted by a voluntary environmental organisation.

They committed the crime in Telangana’s Huzurabad town. The convicts were only set free after the town’s municipality officials ensured that their owner pays a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to a report by The Hindu, the saplings were planted by an environmental organisation named ‘Save The Trees’, which lodged a complaint with the police. They took the “extreme measure” after finding out that the saplings they were planting were constantly being eaten up by the two goats.

The members of the organisation told the media that out of the 900 odd trees they had planted in the small town, the two goats in question had devoured at least 250 of them.

Then, on September 10, they finally nabbed them red-handed while they were feasting on the freshly planted saplings. The members then dragged the goats to the police station and their owner Dornakonda Rajaiah from Kummariwada locality, was summoned there too. They let go of the animals only after he paid a fine and agreed to not let them stray outside or town. He also promised to feed the animals at home.