    Goat seen at King Charles III's proclamation draws a salary, has a regimental rank

    The animal, it turns out, is the mascot of a decorated regiment -- the Royal Welsh.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    Shenkin IV, the mascot of the Royal Welsh.

    Last week, at the proclamation of Charles as the king of the United Kingdom, a goat was seen in the midst of soldiers dressed in red uniforms.

    The animal, it turns out, is the mascot of a decorated regiment -- the Royal Welsh. It has a regimental rank and even receives a salary.

    The regiment has had goats as mascots since 1775, with unique stories of how each of them was acquired.

    The present mascot of the Royal Welsh regiment is Lance Corporal Shenkin IV -- a Kashmir goat chosen in 2018.

    "It was no easy task as it took four weeks and many attempts to catch this cheeky kid," the Royal Welsh said.

    According to a Royal Welsh website, Shenkin IV, after its selection, received training for six months, which included exposure to crowds and noise at the Cardiff city centre. It made its big public debut at the National Armed Forces Day on June 30, 2018.

    And for its role, the goat is compensated with a salary that goes into buying it a uniform, providing it accommodation (which often includes a radio and a sofa), and food.

    There is a well-defined procedure in place for when an animal dies in service.

    First, the regiment writes to the reigning monarch informing them about the mascot's death and seeks permission to recruit a new one.

    After the permission is granted, the process of selection begins. Once selected, the new recruit undergoes training under a Goat Major.

    The Goat Major's responsibilities include grooming and making the goat exercise on a daily basis.
