Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir adds flights to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata sector; return fares start at Rs 5,335

This means that GoAir fliers travelling from Kolkata and Bangalore will now also have better connectivity to and from Singapore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget airline GoAir has increased the frequency of flights on its Kolkata-Delhi and Bengaluru-Delhi sectors. The enhanced frequencies became operational on October 27, 2019, with non-stop flights flying from Kolkata to Delhi three times a week. The return fares for the route started as low as Rs 5,882.

The G8 115 non-stop flight will take off from Kolkata at 09:35 hours on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and land in Delhi at 12:25 hours. The return flight -- G8 114 -- will depart at 15:10 hours from Delhi and reach Kolkata at 17:40 hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Delhi, on the other hand, were kicked off on October 28, 2019. The new flights on this route will operate four times a week and the lowest fares for a return trip will be as low as Rs 5,335.

GoAir flight G8 117 will depart from Bengaluru at 5:45 hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and touch Delhi airport at 11:40 hours.

related news

The return non-stop flights, G8 112, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, taking off from Delhi at 14:20 hours and arriving in Bengaluru at 17:10 hours.

Notably, at the beginning of this month, the airline had launched non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata at reasonable rates. This means that GoAir fliers travelling from Kolkata and Bangalore will now also have better connectivity to and from Singapore.

The budget carrier flies to 25 domestic destinations, which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Kannur, Leh, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

GoAir's international destinations are Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore, Male, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait and Muscat.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #GoAir

