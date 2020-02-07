App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa to increase alcohol price 20-50% from April

The BJP government in Goa plans to increase liquor prices by up to 50% starting April 1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa announced in the state Assembly on February 6 that liquor prices were set to increase from April 1.

Presenting his maiden Budget in the Assembly, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that alcohol rates would be hiked by 20 to 50 percent for all categories of liquor. The prices will increase due to the hiked rate of excise duties and fees paid by alcohol sellers.

However, despite the increased rates, alcohol sold in Goa will be cheaper than in other states, reported the Hindustan Times.

Close

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Budget session, Sawant said: “We have increased tax rate very slightly to make sure the burden on the common man does not increase. Excise duties, fees, stamp duty, court fees – all have been increased slightly in this Budget. Land rates have been revised too.”

related news

The revenue earned by the state through excise duties was Rs 477.67 crore during FY19, which was 16.5 percent higher than its earnings in FY18. The revised excise duties and fees are expected to increase the revenue collection further by Rs 100 crore, i.e., 25 percent more.

The CM has also vowed to crackdown on the illegal sale of liquor in black markets by adding a unique hologram to each bottle to authenticate them.

Apart from alcohol, the Goa government has increased stamp duty, land rates, etc, too, to gain added revenue of Rs 150 crore. It is expecting to collect Rs 500 crore in revenue from the mining industry, which was not operational for a while.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #alcoholic beverage market #Goa #Goa Chief Minister #subsidised rates

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.