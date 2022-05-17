Goa Police seizes toy gun – but for a good reason

A widely-shared picture of a man riding through Goa with a gun tucked into his pants drew swift action from the state police. Goa Police took note of the viral photograph and identified the two people pictured. Further investigation revealed that the ‘gun’ that one of them was flaunting openly was actually not a real gun at all.

“The two persons in this picture were identified. Upon verification it is found that the gun is a toy gun - a lighter,” the Superintendent of Police, North Goa, tweeted. The police department added that keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the incident, the toy gun had been seized.

“In view of the sensitivity of the matter, necessary preventive action has been taken against the duo and the toy gun is seized,” Goa Police tweeted. India has among the strictest firearm laws in the world. Even for licensed firearm-holders, open carry is prohibited in India

The picture was shared on Twitter by a news account called In Goa 24x7. They said that the picture was taken in Mapusa. It showed two people riding a bike with a Karnataka number plate, which the police later used to identify the riders.

“A picture is getting #viral on social media of a man riding pillion on a K'taka bike with what looks like a gun tucked in his pant!” In Goa 24x7 informed the police through their tweet.