Go First announces special offers for Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan: Check details

Passengers flying Go First on August 15 can win a chance to go on an all-inclusive paid holiday to Goa for two.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
Go First was formerly known as GoAir. | Representative image.

Go First (formerly known as GoAir) is celebrating  Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan through festive offers for its customers. Passengers stand a chance to win an all-inclusive paid holiday for two to Goa and Maldives. Those flying on August 15 and August 22 will also get a slew of in-flight gifts.

Passengers flying Go First on August 15 can win a chance to go on an all-inclusive paid holiday to Goa for two couples. This includes return flight (direct sector), 2Nights/3Days stay at one of Goa's beach resorts, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, airport transfers, breakfast and dinner.

Passengers flying on August 22 can also win an all-inclusive paid holiday to the Maldives for a couple that includes a return flight (direct sector), 3Nights/4Ddays stay at undersea residence at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, seaplane airport transfers, breakfast and dinner. Additionally, the couple will be eligible for a free international prepaid SIM card from Matrix during their stay at Maldives, Go First said

“This is a special year for all Indians as we enter the 75th year of our Independence. We take immense pride in our freedom and we want to commemorate it with our passengers this year. Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the heart of every Indian and this year Go First will celebrate the festival with our passengers and make them feel special. To mark these occasions we have introduced various celebratory activities and offers, in line with our You First philosophy," Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said in a statement.
Tags: #Go First #Independence Day #offers #Raksha Bandhan
