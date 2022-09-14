Go First airline’s official Twitter handle hacked

The official Twitter handle of Go First has been hacked, the airline has confirmed. The verified Twitter account of the airline was apparently hacked by a crypto enthusiast and efforts are underway to recover it.

The display name of the Go First Twitter account was changed to “vitalik.eth” in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The account’s display picture was also changed to a photograph of Vitalik Buterin, the Canadian programmer who is best known as one of the co-founders of cryptocurrency Ethereum.

The compromised account promoted an Ethereum giveaway in a series of tweets that began appearing around 10 hours ago.



“2 day left before Merge, Ethereum Foundation giving away 100,000 ETH,” read one of the tweets from the account, which was posted 10 hours ago and has yet to be taken down.

Go First confirmed that its Twitter handle had been compromised.

“Airline's official twitter account has been compromised,” Go First confirmed to the Mint newspaper, adding that efforts are underway to regain control.



“Concerned teams are investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest. Our team is working closely with Twitter to address the issue,” the low cost airline said.

Posting cryptocurrency giveaways has become a common modus operandi of scammers. Earlier this year, the official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was also hacked, apparently by scammers claiming to be affiliated with the Azuki NFT project.

Before this, the accounts of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India were also hacked.