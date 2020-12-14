Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens react to Google outage with hilarious memes

Google services such as YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive stopped working in several corners of the world, including in India, on December 14. The news of the Google outage started trending on Twitter around 1730 hours as some netizens started talking on the social media platform how this is affecting their work while others started sharing memes about it.

Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other Google Services are down globally

This is how Twitter reacted to the Google outage: