PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Gmail, YouTube down: Netizens react to Google outage with hilarious memes

The news of the Google outage started trending on Twitter around 1730 hours as some netizens started talking on the social media platform how this is affecting their work while others started sharing memes about it.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 06:48 PM IST

Google services such as YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive stopped working in several corners of the world, including in India, on December 14. The news of the Google outage started trending on Twitter around 1730 hours as some netizens started talking on the social media platform how this is affecting their work while others started sharing memes about it.

Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other Google Services are down globally


This is how Twitter reacted to the Google outage:





Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #Google down
first published: Dec 14, 2020 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.