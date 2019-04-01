App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gmail turns 15 today: Here's a look back on its long journey

Trivia: Did you know Google's current CEO Sundar Pichai thought Gmail was an April Fools' Joke when it first launched in 2004.

Carlsen Martin
Image Credit: Time Magazine | April 1st, 2004 | Gmail is born. For the first time since its introduction in 1998, Google change trajectory, evolving into more than just a search engine. Gmail offers 1GB storage space, significantly higher than its competitors.
1/15

Image Credit: Time Magazine | April 1st, 2004 | Gmail is born. For the first time since its introduction in 1998, Google change trajectory, evolving into more than just a search engine. Gmail offers 1GB storage space, significantly higher than its competitors.
2005 | Gmail celebrates one-year anniversary by doubling storage limit.
2/15

2005 | Gmail celebrates one-year anniversary by doubling storage limit.
2006| Google brings new chat and calendar feature to Gmail | Google introduces new ‘Gmail for your domain’ for schools and enterprises | Google adds support for 40 languages with the addition of Arabic and Hebrew | Google also began offering a Java-based application of Gmail for mobile phones.
3/15

2006| Google brings new chat and calendar feature to Gmail | Google introduces new ‘Gmail for your domain’ for schools and enterprises | Google adds support for 40 languages with the addition of Arabic and Hebrew | Google also began offering a Java-based application of Gmail for mobile phones.
2007 | Google begins process of rewriting parts of Gmail code, making services faster and adding new features | Google spreads the love on Valentine’s Day by opening sign-ups worldwide | Gmail becomes one of the first email providers to offer free IMAP for all devices.
4/15

2007 | Google begins the process of rewriting parts of Gmail code, making services faster and adding new features | Google spreads the love on Valentine’s Day by opening sign-ups worldwide | Gmail becomes one of the first email providers to offer free IMAP for all devices.
2008 | Gmail gets first Android app | Gmail offers video chat feature directly from the inbox.
5/15

2008 | Gmail gets first Android app | Gmail offers video chat feature directly from the inbox.
Image Credit: Computer World |2009 | Gmail is available offline | Gmail leaves beta.
6/15

Image Credit: Computer World |2009 | Gmail is available offline | Gmail leaves beta.

2010 | Gmail introduces Two-step verification.
7/15

2010 | Gmail introduces Two-step verification.
2011| Priority inbox makes prioritizing makes easy | Gmail gets new look | Google launches Gmail app for iOS.
8/15

2011| Priority inbox makes prioritising makes easy | Gmail gets new look | Google launches Gmail app for iOS.
2012 | Gmail hits 425 million active users | Hangout supports ten-person video chat | Gmail increases storage limit to 10GB | Google introduces Drive for file sharing.
9/15

2012 | Gmail hits 425 million active users | Hangout supports ten-person video chat | Gmail increases storage limit to 10GB | Google introduces Drive for file sharing.
2013 | Google adds handwriting input support to Gmail | Google Wallet integrates with Gmail | Google announces overall merger of storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google+ Photos, offering up to 15GB storage between the three services | Gmail introduces new tabs to inbox: Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums | Google improves handling of images sent through email.
10/15

2013 | Google adds handwriting input support to Gmail | Google Wallet integrates with Gmail | Google announces overall merger of storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google+ Photos, offering up to 15GB storage between the three services | Gmail introduces new tabs to inbox: Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums | Google improves handling of images sent through email.
2014 | Google announces 100-percent encryption of emails moving internally through company systems | Gmail becomes the first app on Play Store to hit 1 billion installations.
11/15

2014 | Google announces 100-percent encryption of emails moving internally through company systems | Gmail becomes the first app on Play Store to hit 1 billion installations.
2015 | Inbox by Gmail becomes publicly available | Gmail interface supports 72 languages.
12/15

2015 | Inbox by Gmail becomes publicly available | Gmail interface supports 72 languages.
2016 | Gmail reaches one billion active users | Gmail app for iOS platform receives a complete design overhaul.
13/15

2016 | Gmail reaches one billion active users | Gmail app for iOS platform receives complete design overhaul.
2017 | Google announces machine learning technology to identify emails with phishing and spam | Google announces the end to the use of contextual Gmail content for advertising, solely relying on data collection.
14/15

2017 | Google announces machine learning technology to identify emails with phishing and spam | Google puts an end to contextual Gmail content for advertising, solely relying on data collection.
2018 | Gmail reaches 1.4 billion users | Google announce end of Inbox by Gmail | Gmail gets a design changes and several feature improvements.
15/15

2018 | Gmail reaches 1.4 billion users | Google announce the end of Inbox by Gmail | Gmail gets design changes and several feature improvements.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Gmail #Google #Technology #trends

