Gmail turns 15 today: Here's a look back on its long journey

Trivia: Did you know Google's current CEO Sundar Pichai thought Gmail was an April Fools' Joke when it first launched in 2004. Carlsen Martin 1/15 Image Credit: Time Magazine | April 1st, 2004 | Gmail is born. For the first time since its introduction in 1998, Google change trajectory, evolving into more than just a search engine. Gmail offers 1GB storage space, significantly higher than its competitors. 2/15 2005 | Gmail celebrates one-year anniversary by doubling storage limit. 3/15 2006| Google brings new chat and calendar feature to Gmail | Google introduces new ‘Gmail for your domain’ for schools and enterprises | Google adds support for 40 languages with the addition of Arabic and Hebrew | Google also began offering a Java-based application of Gmail for mobile phones. 4/15 2007 | Google begins the process of rewriting parts of Gmail code, making services faster and adding new features | Google spreads the love on Valentine’s Day by opening sign-ups worldwide | Gmail becomes one of the first email providers to offer free IMAP for all devices. 5/15 2008 | Gmail gets first Android app | Gmail offers video chat feature directly from the inbox. 6/15 Image Credit: Computer World |2009 | Gmail is available offline | Gmail leaves beta. 7/15 2010 | Gmail introduces Two-step verification. 8/15 2011| Priority inbox makes prioritising makes easy | Gmail gets new look | Google launches Gmail app for iOS. 9/15 2012 | Gmail hits 425 million active users | Hangout supports ten-person video chat | Gmail increases storage limit to 10GB | Google introduces Drive for file sharing. 10/15 2013 | Google adds handwriting input support to Gmail | Google Wallet integrates with Gmail | Google announces overall merger of storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google+ Photos, offering up to 15GB storage between the three services | Gmail introduces new tabs to inbox: Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums | Google improves handling of images sent through email. 11/15 2014 | Google announces 100-percent encryption of emails moving internally through company systems | Gmail becomes the first app on Play Store to hit 1 billion installations. 12/15 2015 | Inbox by Gmail becomes publicly available | Gmail interface supports 72 languages. 13/15 2016 | Gmail reaches one billion active users | Gmail app for iOS platform receives complete design overhaul. 14/15 2017 | Google announces machine learning technology to identify emails with phishing and spam | Google puts an end to contextual Gmail content for advertising, solely relying on data collection. 15/15 2018 | Gmail reaches 1.4 billion users | Google announce the end of Inbox by Gmail | Gmail gets design changes and several feature improvements. First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:41 pm