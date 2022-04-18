Why 60% of cactus species may face extinction

If you think that cactuses are masters of all-weather endurance or as cute, low-maintenance houseplants, you may have to think again as according to a new study, global warming could put 60 per cent of cactus species at greater risk of extinction.

The study -- published in the journal Nature Plants-- also states that contrary to popular belief that rising temperatures will benefit cacti species, about 90 per cent of them will be negatively impacted by climate change.

It also clarified that not all cacti are desert dwellers. Some species thrive in cooler climates or even in rainforests while others rely on rainwater and dew instead of storing sufficient water in their stalks.

The study looked at 408 cactus species and how global warming could affect them in this century.

Michiel Pillet, a doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona who led the research, said that most cactus species “are in some way adapted to the climates and the environments that they live in".

“Even if the planet heats up only modestly, many types of cactus could experience declines in the amount of territory where the climate is hospitable to them." he added.

Adding to this, Brian J. Enquist, professor of biodiversity at University of Arizona, said, "Many cacti cannot tolerate high temperatures and other species have specific habitat and climatic tolerances not directly related to temperature."

According to the study, the threat to cacti species are greatest at places that have the the richest diversity such as Florida, Mexico and Brazil.