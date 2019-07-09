Global streaming apps YouTube Music & Spotify more popular in India

A survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SimilarWeb has revealed that global music streaming applications are faring far better in the Indian market than the homegrown ones.

The findings for the month of May showed that YouTube Music was the most popular of the streaming apps, with users spending an average of 10 minutes and eight seconds on the application daily. The other most used streaming applications were Spotify, Jio-Saavn, Wynk, and Gaana, respectively.

According to a Financial Express report, Spotify has users who spend 10 minutes and four seconds on an average daily, while JioSaavn users spend nine minutes and 23 seconds whereas Wynk Music users spent six minutes and two seconds. Gaana recorded the lowest time spent at five minutes and 48 seconds only.

The study findings further revealed that though average time spent on Spotify and YouTube Music plummeted in May in comparison with April and March, it was still much higher than that of the local applications. In the preceding months, users had spent more than 13 minutes on YouTube Music, while they spent about 12 minutes on Spotify.

JioSaavn users, on the other hand, spent an average of nine minutes on the app in the months of May and April.

The experience improves if the user downloads the app, pays for it and subscribes to channels. But in India, very few customers have reportedly exhibited a knack for paid usage.

YouTube Music, on the other hand, witnessed more than 3 million downloads within a week of its launch in India. Analysts say that was possible because the music application could leverage the already existing fanbase of the video format of the application.

Since YouTube is the most used video app in India, it has great ability to promote adjacent services, said another analyst. This music app also has ad-free paid versions that lets users play music in the background unlike in the video format.

As of 2018, there were 150 million users of music streaming applications, of which hardly 1.5 million people paid for their music. Experts observed that revenue generated from subscription was below Rs 100 crore last year.

Experts believe, for any application to perform well in the market, there should be around 20 million steady users who pay about Rs 150 per month.