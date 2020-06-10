App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global PEs, auto parts companies eye stake in TVS' partner Brakes India: Report

ZF is said to exit the joint venture to comply with anti-trust laws to complete its $7 billion global merger with listed US truck braking specialist Wabco Holdings Inc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global private equity players and auto component manufacturers may buy German auto parts giant ZF Friedrichshafen AG’s stake in Brakes India Private Limited — an Indian joint venture with the TVS Group.

ZF is said to exit the joint venture to comply with anti-trust laws to complete its $7 billion global merger with listed US truck braking specialist Wabco Holdings Inc, reported The Economic Times (ET). TVS could buy out the 49 percent share that ZF currently holds.

However, global private equity companies, international and a select set of homegrown auto component players may join to buy a large piece of the company. A formal divestment exercise will be launched in the coming weeks.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

ZF had told US regulators and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that it was willing to divest its steering division and its 49% equity holding in Brakes India to fix overlapping products being created due to its global merger with Wabco.

Brakes India reported sales over Rs 5,000 crore in FY19. The company has a share of 55-60 percent in the braking systems market and is a supplier to manufacturers like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo, Nissan, etc.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Brakes India #TVS #ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.