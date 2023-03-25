Glider plane crashes into house in Jharkhand. Video shows moment of impact

Two people on board a glider plane were seriously injured after it crashed into a house in Jharkhand. According to India Today, a pilot and a 14-year-old passenger were rushed to the hospital after the accident where their condition is said to be critical.

The glider joyride took a horrific turn within two minutes of take-off from the Barwadda airstrip in Dhanbad. Officials say a technical snag may be to blame for the crash which sent the glider hurtling towards the outer wall of a house located some 500 metres away from the airstrip.

The moment of impact was captured on camera. The video shows the glider aircraft losing control and slamming into the house, where a crowd gathered soon after the crash. Photos from the site of crash also show the cockpit smashed into a pillar.



News reports identified the owner of the house as one Nilesh Kumar, who confirmed that no one from his family was injured in the accident. He said that children were playing outside when the crash occurred.

The person injured in the accident is believed to be a resident of Patna who was taking an aerial tour of Dhanbad on board the glider. The glider service was operated by a private company and has been stopped since the crash. ASI SK Mandal of Barwada Police station told DNA, "Information was received at the police station that a glider crash had happened near Birsa Munda. Police teams have reached the spot and are stationed there. Two people were injured. And we're further checking."

Moneycontrol News