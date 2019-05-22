App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glass pieces found in Burger King food in Pune; man spits blood: Report

CCTV footage apparently shows the glass pieces were indeed there in the burger, police say.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Whatsapp

Pune Police has registered a complaint lodged by a Burger King customer, who alleged that there were glass pieces in a burger served by the food chain.

A group of four friends went out to eat at the global fast-food chain outlet in Ferguson College Road in Pune on May 15. Sajit Pathan began complaining of a sharp pain in his throat shortly after taking a bite of his burger. The 31-year-old auto-rickshaw driver then started spitting blood. That was when his friends checked his burger and found glass pieces in it.

The incident took place at around 3 pm and came to light only after the victim and his friends filed a complaint at the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, reported Mid-Day.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Speaking to the media about the incident, Pathan’s friend Ajay Chacale said: “We had met after a long time. Sajit spent around Rs 521 to buy us burgers, fries, and aerated drinks. As soon as he bit into his burger, he began coughing and we realised something must have got stuck in his throat. He took a sip if his drinks to feel better but began bleeding instead. We inspected his burger and found small pieces of glass in it.”

Pathan was first taken to a nearby hospital. But, since the hospital was not equipped to handle the case, he had to be taken to Sahyadri Hospital. Though the doctors suggested Pathan be kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), his friends could not afford that.

The doctors informed them that the glass pieces would come out naturally through excreta and vomit.

When the group approached Burger King with their complaint, they accused them of mixing the shards to "encash on the incident and defame them”. That was when they approached the police.

A case has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (an act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on the medical reports and statements of the victim.

Police said they had checked the CCTV footage. It appears prima facie that the glass pieces were indeed there in the burger.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Burger King

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafa ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In Yogi’s UP, How Gaushalas Solve C ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.