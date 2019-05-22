Glass pieces found in Burger King food in Pune; man spits blood: Report

Pune Police has registered a complaint lodged by a Burger King customer, who alleged that there were glass pieces in a burger served by the food chain.

A group of four friends went out to eat at the global fast-food chain outlet in Ferguson College Road in Pune on May 15. Sajit Pathan began complaining of a sharp pain in his throat shortly after taking a bite of his burger. The 31-year-old auto-rickshaw driver then started spitting blood. That was when his friends checked his burger and found glass pieces in it.

The incident took place at around 3 pm and came to light only after the victim and his friends filed a complaint at the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, reported Mid-Day.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Pathan’s friend Ajay Chacale said: “We had met after a long time. Sajit spent around Rs 521 to buy us burgers, fries, and aerated drinks. As soon as he bit into his burger, he began coughing and we realised something must have got stuck in his throat. He took a sip if his drinks to feel better but began bleeding instead. We inspected his burger and found small pieces of glass in it.”

Pathan was first taken to a nearby hospital. But, since the hospital was not equipped to handle the case, he had to be taken to Sahyadri Hospital. Though the doctors suggested Pathan be kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), his friends could not afford that.

The doctors informed them that the glass pieces would come out naturally through excreta and vomit.

When the group approached Burger King with their complaint, they accused them of mixing the shards to "encash on the incident and defame them”. That was when they approached the police.

A case has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (an act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on the medical reports and statements of the victim.

Police said they had checked the CCTV footage. It appears prima facie that the glass pieces were indeed there in the burger.