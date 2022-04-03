This 67-year-old doctor has modelled for designers, been featured in top fashion magazines

Who says you cannot be a model after a certain age? Delhi doctor Gita Prakash, who started modelling at 57, is shattering the stereotypes of the glamour world.

For Prakash, a 67-year-old-general physician who has worked with the Indian Army and the United Nations, a unique opportunity emerged during a conversation with a patient.

The patient asked Prakash if she wanted to be a part of their shoot. “I was 57 back then,” Prakash was quoted as saying by Humans of Bombay. “Still, I thought, I haven’t tried this, why not, and agreed.”

It was only when Prakash reached the sets that she realised she would be modelling for celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani.

“The attire, the jewellery…God I felt like royalty!” Prakash told Humans of Bombay. "I told my family once the campaign was live; they said, ‘Mum, you look gorgeous!’”

Prakash said after her first shoot, she took up more modelling assignments. She has been featured in fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Femina and in a billboard for personal care brand Dove.

“I'd be ‘Dr. Gita’ during the weekdays and ‘Model Gita’ on some weekends!” Prakash told Humans of Bombay. “And I’ve gotten these shoots randomly -- I got the Harper’s Bazaar shoot while vacationing in Kashmir and only after my daughter posted a picture with me on FB (Facebook) did I get a call from Dove!"

Prakash said modelling made her feel free. "People would say, ‘you’re a model at 57?', but I say is that bad?”

On her 61st birthday, Prakash got the surprise of a lifetime -- her own Femina magazine cover.

Prakash told Humans of Bombay that it is never too late for a new dream. She added that she does not pay heed to those who say she is too old to be a model.