Gita Gopinath celebrates father's 85th birthday, shares family photo

Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath celebrated her father’s 85th birthday today along with her mother and shared a picture of the trio dressed in traditional clothes on Twitter.

“A great feeling to celebrate my father’s 85th birthday with him and my mother,” Gopinath, who has been serving as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since January this year, wrote.

The photograph was liked over 15,000 times. Gopinath, 50, was dressed in a traditional white and gold kasavu saree while her father was dressed in all white. Her mother too wore a saree. The family smiled for the photograph that was likely clicked outside their home.

See the tweet here:

Her father TV Gopinath is a well-known agriculture entrepreneur who also owns a farm near Mysuru.

Gita Gopinath served as the chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022. Before joining the top IMF post, Gopinath had a 20-year long illustrious academic career at Harvard University and even worked as the honorary economic adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.