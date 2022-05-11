English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Gita Gopinath celebrates father's 85th birthday, shares family photo

    “A great feeling to celebrate my father’s 85th birthday with him and my mother,” Gita Gopinath tweeted with the photo.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Gita Gopinath celebrated her father's 85th birthday today. (Image: @GitaGopinath/Twitter)

    Gita Gopinath celebrated her father's 85th birthday today. (Image: @GitaGopinath/Twitter)


    Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath celebrated her father’s 85th birthday today along with her mother and shared a picture of the trio dressed in traditional clothes on Twitter.

    “A great feeling to celebrate my father’s 85th birthday with him and my mother,” Gopinath, who has been serving as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since January this year, wrote.

    The photograph was liked over 15,000 times. Gopinath, 50, was dressed in a traditional white and gold kasavu saree while her father was dressed in all white. Her mother too wore a saree. The family smiled for the photograph that was likely clicked outside their home.

    See the tweet here:

    Her father TV Gopinath is a well-known agriculture entrepreneur who also owns a farm near Mysuru.

    Close

    Related stories

    Gita Gopinath served as the chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022. Before joining the top IMF post, Gopinath had a 20-year long illustrious academic career at Harvard University and even worked as the honorary economic adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gita Gopinath #IMF
    first published: May 11, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.