Girl, 6, gets first-ever license to keep a unicorn in her backyard

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

The permission, however, comes with five conditions such as the unicorn, that exists only in one's imagination, getting regular access to “sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows”.

The authorities posted images of the unicorn stuffed toy and the correspondence with the girl. (Image credit: LACoAnimals/Facebook)

A six-year-old girl in California was given the license by authorities to keep a unicorn in her backyard "if she's able to find one” in a first-of-its-kind permit. The permission, however, comes with five conditions such as the unicorn, that exists only in one's imagination, getting regular access to “sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows”.

It was in November that the girl, Madeline, wrote a letter to the Los Angeles animal control authorities.

"Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” she wrote.

By the end of November, Madeline received a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.
Unicorn is a mythical animal, depicted with the body and head of a horse with long flowing mane and tail, with a single horn in the middle of the forehead. It is highly popular among children.

Marcia Mayeda, director of the county Department of Animal Care and Control, commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance" and for thoughtfully considering "the requirements of providing a loving home to animals."

The government department posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl's last name obscured.