A six-year-old girl in California was given the license by authorities to keep a unicorn in her backyard "if she's able to find one” in a first-of-its-kind permit. The permission, however, comes with five conditions such as the unicorn, that exists only in one's imagination, getting regular access to “sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows”.

It was in November that the girl, Madeline, wrote a letter to the Los Angeles animal control authorities.

"Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” she wrote.

By the end of November, Madeline received a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

Unicorn is a mythical animal, depicted with the body and head of a horse with long flowing mane and tail, with a single horn in the middle of the forehead. It is highly popular among children.

Marcia Mayeda, director of the county Department of Animal Care and Control, commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance" and for thoughtfully considering "the requirements of providing a loving home to animals."

The government department posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl's last name obscured.

Indulging the little girl’s imagination, the authorities set the following conditions if she were to keep a unicorn in her backyard. It must be fed “one of its favourite treats – watermelon – at least once each week,” the authorities told her in the permission letter. “The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.” Other conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable.

Moneycontrol News

