Girish Chandra Murmu becomes Jammu and Kashmir’s first Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir has been on a partial lock down since August 5 (Image: PTI)

Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 at 12.45 hours in Srinagar’s Rajbhavan. He will be administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

Meanwhile, RK Mathur will become the first lieutenant governor of Ladakh and the official ceremony for the same was held in Leh.

Formally ending the implementation of Article 356 of the Constitution under which President’s rule was imposed in J&K, an official notification released by the government.

It read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on December 19, 2018, in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Notably, governor’s rule cannot be implemented in union territories.

This event will mark the official reorganisation of the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was split into two union territories after Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated by the union government on August 5.

Bringing an end to Kashmir’s special status formally, the Home Ministry issued a notification at midnight, replacing the word “State of J&K” with the “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

It additionally ended the rights and privileges enjoyed by the “permanent residents or hereditary state subjects”, given Central laws will now be applicable in the Union Territory.

Murmu is a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch. He was working for the Union Ministry of Finance as the Expenditure Secretary before taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor.

The chair he vacated will be taken over by senior bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty. He is also a 1985-batch Gujrat cadre IAS officer and was serving as the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs.

The 59-year-old, who happens to be one of the youngest governors the country has had, has been a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He had even served as Modi’s principal secretary before he became the Prime Minister of India.