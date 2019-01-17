App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gillette ad on 'toxic masculinity' sparks outrage, angers men on social media

Some men, however, supported the ad stating anyone who is saying the ad is emasculating is proving the whole point of the ad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gillette, the men's grooming products maker that has always touted itself as “the best a man can get” is getting rough treatment from men on social media.

The company is getting a backlash for its ad that challenges toxic masculinity and sexual harassment.

The ad starts with the recent #MeToo campaign and continues trying to give a message that men should not allow other men to harass women or keep quiet when they see something wrong.

It features men reminding their sons about good behaviour in situations like breaking up a fight at a family gathering, standing up for a boy against his bullies and rejecting the kind of toxic masculinity that is so often overlooked as "boys being boys".

However, the ad seems to have given a wrong message to some activists calling the ad ‘emasculating’ towards the male section of the society, including TV presenter Piers Morgan.

Morgan took his frustration out on social media where he tweeted, “Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men”.

‘The Good Morning Britain’ presenter, who recently took on the Gregg’s vegan sausage roll and complained it was nothing just monstrosity, targeted Gillette this time stating that he has been using the company’s razors during his entire adult life and he found the new ad to be absurd.

Morgan, on live TV, continued stating the ad tried calling all men ‘evil’.  “What Gillette is now saying, everything we told you to be, men, for the last 30 years is evil”, he said in the interview by The Independent UK.

“If we did this to women, if I did a commercial tomorrow that showed the worst of women, all hell would break loose…” he added. He ended the rant by labelling the ad “repulsive” and asked Gillette to “shut up”

Many male activists have come forward and showed their rage on social media calling the ad as ‘anti-men’.

A Twitter user posted, “Spare me your virtue signalling. I am NOT part of the problem. That ad IS offensive because the underlying message is that ALL men behave like this. WRONG!!”

Another user decided to boycott the brand’s products and tweeted, “Trashing it! And purchased a new and better one for half the price and blades are also half the price. I’m proud of my masculinity and I’m not toxic. You ppl at @gillette are toxic and bigots. #boycottgillete.”

"Any wonder men are killing themselves in record numbers when we're constantly told how shit we are?" said another user.

Some men, however, supported the ad stating anyone who is saying the ad is emasculating is proving the whole point of the ad. “Any man who thinks the Gillette #MeToo ad is emasculating is proving the point,” one person tweeted.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:02 pm

