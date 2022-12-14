Giant sinkhole dubbed 'Gate to Hell' opens up near Russian ski resort

The 48-km-wide collapse occurred at a mine in Siberia. (Image: Incident Kuzbass/east2west news)

A giant sinkhole, dubbed “Gate to Hell” has opened up near a major Russian ski resort.

The 48-km-wide collapse occurred at a mine in Siberia with one house seen perched on the edge of the crater almost swallowed up by the implosion.

Four homes, most used as holiday rentals in the area, were evacuated after the sinkhole opened up. The incident happened in the Kemerovo region of Russia, famous for its long ski season and annual swimsuit skiing competition. Incidentally, Russia’s enormously popular ski resort Sheregesh, is located near the new sinkhole.

The Kemerovo region also accounts for 60 percent of Russia’s coal and 14 percent of its steel and rolled products, New York Post reported adding that the explosion occurred at a property owned by a sanctioned firm linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

There were no reported casualties in the explosion. Work at the mine has been suspended and a government official said the hole will be filled up in the future.