Giant 180 million-year-old 'sea dragon' fossil found in UK water reservoir

The sea dragon skeleton is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. (Image credit: Twitter account of @Dean_R_Lomax)

A gigantic prehistoric “sea dragon” has been discovered in Rutland reservoir the Midlands, UK, in what has been described as one of the greatest finds in the history of British palaeontology.



4/6 To preserve the exact association of the bones for taphonomic studies etc the entire #skeleton was excavated & lifted as a series of strong plaster & hessian field jackets reinforced with wooden frames. Total weight about 3 tonnes! #RutlandSeaDragon #DiggingForBritain pic.twitter.com/nFcsK37HOb

— Nigel Larkin (@MrIchthyosaurus) January 10, 2022

The 10-metre long ichthyosaur (also called sea dragon) is about 180 million-year-old and is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK, reports The Guardian . According to the BBC , when lifted for conservation and study, the block containing the 2-metre skull and surrounding clay, alone weighed a tonne.

Joe Davis of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered it during the routine draining of a lagoon island at the Rutland Water reservoir in February 2021.



"The find has been absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight. It's great to learn so much from the discovery and to think this amazing creature was once swimming in seas above us," said Davis. "Now, once again, Rutland Water is a haven for wetland wildlife albeit on a smaller scale."





Similar in shape to dolphins, sea dragons varied in size from 1-25 metres.

The first ichthyosaurs, which are called sea dragons because they tend to have very large teeth and eyes, were discovered by the fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning in the early 19th century.

Read more: 'Preparing to hatch like a bird': Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in China



Head of the excavation team, palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax said that the discovery was unprecedented and that it was one of the greatest finds in history.



