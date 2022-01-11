MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Giant 180 million-year-old 'sea dragon' fossil found in UK water reservoir

The 10-metre long sea dragon is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. The discovery is being described as one of the greatest finds in the history of British palaeontology.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
The sea dragon skeleton is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. (Image credit: Twitter account of @Dean_R_Lomax)

The sea dragon skeleton is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. (Image credit: Twitter account of @Dean_R_Lomax)


A gigantic prehistoric “sea dragon” has been discovered in Rutland reservoir the Midlands, UK, in what has been described as one of the greatest finds in the history of British palaeontology.

The 10-metre long ichthyosaur (also called sea dragon) is about 180 million-year-old and is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK, reports The Guardian. According to the BBC, when lifted for conservation and study, the block containing the 2-metre skull and surrounding clay, alone weighed a tonne.

Joe Davis of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered it during the routine draining of a lagoon island at the Rutland Water reservoir in February 2021.


"The find has been absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight. It's great to learn so much from the discovery and to think this amazing creature was once swimming in seas above us," said Davis. "Now, once again, Rutland Water is a haven for wetland wildlife albeit on a smaller scale."


Similar in shape to dolphins, sea dragons varied in size from 1-25 metres.

The first ichthyosaurs, which are called sea dragons because they tend to have very large teeth and eyes, were discovered by the fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning in the early 19th century.

Read more: 'Preparing to hatch like a bird': Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in China


Head of the excavation team, palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax said that the discovery was unprecedented and that it was one of the greatest finds in history.




"It was an honour to lead the excavation. Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK," Lomax told BBC. "It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history."
He added that Britain was the birthplace of ichthyosaurs - their fossils have been unearthed there for over 200 years.


Mark Evans of the British Antarctic Survey, who has been studying the Jurassic fossil reptiles for more than 20 years, told the Guardian that even from the first glimpse of the partially exposed fossil it was clear that it was the largest ichthyosaur discovered in the region.


“It was only after our exploratory dig that we realised that it was practically complete to the tip of the tail,” he said. “It’s a highly significant discovery both nationally and internationally but also of huge importance to the people of Rutland and the surrounding area.”



Palaeontologists will continue to research the discovery, with academic papers to be published in the future.


Read more: Fossil reveals ‘one of the cutest dinosaurs’ ever found





The fossil is currently being studied and conserved at an undisclosed location in Shropshire but it is expected to be returned to Rutland for permanent display.



Moneycontrol News
Tags: #fossil #ichthyosaurs #Rutland #sea dragon #UK
first published: Jan 11, 2022 04:00 pm

