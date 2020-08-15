'Get well soon, SP Balasubrahmanyam': Celebrities take to Twitter to wish singer speedy recovery

Celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is on life support at a private hospital in Chennai after contracting COVID-19. The hospital said the singer's health deteriorated overnight and the medical team attending him has advised to put him on life support as his condition remains critical.

As his health condition worsened on the night of August 13, several celebrities including AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Dhanush and others took to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery.



I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj

Here's what the celebs tweeted:



Please pray for SPB sir !

So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery !! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 14, 2020





May The almighty send his blessings to SPB uncle for a speedy recovery...

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery (sic)."



Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 14, 2020





Spoke to legend Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam son SPB Charan & MD of MGM Hospital. Enquired about his health condition. Assured support from Govt. Wishing him a speedy recovery #GetwellSoonSPBSir

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaybhasker also tweeted and said that he talked to his son SP Charan and assured him of full government support.

Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in August and had been taken to MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 with mild COVID-19 symptoms. Until August 13, his condition was stable. As per the hospital’s statement, his oxygen levels were normal.

He had earlier released a video from the hospital and said: "In two days, I will be alright. Thank you for your concern. I have come here mostly to take rest so that there won't be any disturbance. Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine."

However, as per the latest bulletin, “there has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam”.

Hospital’s statement read, “In a late-night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and is on life support; his condition remains critical.”

The veteran singer is currently under observation and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.