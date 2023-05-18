Get married in space among the stars in the ultimate destination wedding. It costs...

For a space wedding, the waitlist on Space Perspective's website is late 2024. (Image: SpacePerspective/Facebook)

Dreaming of a wedding that is truly out of this world? Look no further, as Space Perspective, a space travel company, is offering couples a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tie the knot while gazing down at Earth. Space Perspective operates on an innovative carbon-neutral balloon technology.

Jane Poynter, the co-founder of Space Perspective, shared that the demand for celestial weddings has skyrocketed. "We've already had people wanting to be the first marriage in space, so we'll see who is the first," Poynter revealed in an interview with The Cool Down.

For those seeking to embark on this extraordinary wedding adventure, joining the waitlist on Space Perspective's website for late 2024 is the first step. However, this extra-terrestrial experience comes with a steep price tag. Prices for a seat start at $125,000 (Rs 1.03 crore).

What sets Space Perspective's spacecraft, Neptune, apart is its commitment to providing a safe and serene experience for newlyweds. With a gentle ascent of 19 kmph, the spaceflight is as safe as boarding a conventional airplane.

The spacecraft is lifted into space by the eco-friendly SpaceBalloon, propelled by renewable hydrogen, completely eliminating the carbon footprint associated with traditional rocket launches. Inside Neptune's spacious capsules, couples can immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring beauty of Earth from an unparalleled vantage point.

One key feature that distinguishes Spaceship Neptune from other spacecraft is the secure connection between the capsule and the SpaceBalloon throughout the entire flight. Poynter explained, "Spaceship Neptune's capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from lift-off to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight."

The technology used by Space Perspective has been utilized for decades by NASA and other government agencies, facilitating the transportation of research telescopes and other delicate instruments. Vincent Bachet, the lead development engineer at Space Perspective, states that Neptune's windows will be "the biggest windows flown into space" crafted from hyper-resistant materials and coated with a special anti-UV layer.

Read: Want Michelin-starred cuisine at the 'edge of space' with Earth's view? It will cost you...

The minds behind Space Perspective, Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter, draw upon their expertise as former crew members of Biosphere 2, an Earth system science research facility in Arizona. This facility was initially constructed to explore closed ecological systems and their potential to sustain human life during future space missions. Inspired by their time at Biosphere 2, MacCallum and Poynter embarked on a mission to make space travel accessible to all.