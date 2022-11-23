Germany protests FIFA's ban on 'One Love' armband

Germany's soccer team players cover their mouths as they pose for a group photo before the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday.

The German players covered their mouths with their hands during their team photo before its Group E encounter against Japan on Wednesday as the "One Love" armband controversy refuses to die down.



Germany players ahead of their World Cup game against Japan: pic.twitter.com/sQBqn4s01O

— Adam Millington (@AdamGMillington) November 23, 2022

Many teams, especially European nations, had made their stance clear to the governing body by stating their desire to wear the armband as a gesture of support to the LGBTQ community in Qatar. FIFA clamped down on the gesture by stating captains sporting the band would face a Yellow Card at the start of the game and their teams would face sporting sanctions.

As a response to FIFA's armband ban, the German players protested the move by posing, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, in front of the official photographers with their hands over their mouths.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and many fans and footballers have raised their voices in support of the LGBTQ community in the host country.

Group E

Germany is placed in Group E alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica. The Germans face fellow Europeans Spain next on Monday (12:30 am IST) and finish their group stage campaign against Costa Rica on December 2 (12:30 am IST).