German woman convicted of sexual assault for poking holes in partner’s condom

A woman has been sentenced for poking holes in her partner's condom (Representative Image)

A woman in Germany who poked holes in her partner’s condom has been convicted of sexual assault. According to local reports, the woman was handed a six-month suspended sentence by a court in western Germany for intentionally damaging the condom in hopes of getting pregnant.

While handing down the ruling, the judge noted that the case was unique as it presented an instance of criminal stealthing carried out by a woman.

"This case is unique. We made legal history here today," judge Astrid Salewski said in a regional court in the city of Bielefeld.

According to German newspaper Bild, the woman, 39-year-old Melanie, was in an open relationship with a 42-year-old man, Florian. When she developed deeper feelings for her partner that she knew were not reciprocated, Melanie secretly poked holes in the condom he kept by his bed.

She had hoped to get pregnant but was unsuccessful. Weeks later, when they broke up, she texted Florian and told him she was pregnant and that she had poked holes in his condom.

The man then pressed criminal charges against her and the case ended up in court.

The case presented a quandary as prosecutors were initially unsure about what charges to levy against the woman. The judge decided that a charge of sexual assault was applicable in the case after reading about stealthing, which is generally associated with men removing a condom without consent.

"This provision also applies in the reverse case. The condoms were rendered unusable without the man's knowledge or his consent," the judge said in her decision.





