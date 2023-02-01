German woman, 23, kills lookalike to fake her own death

A beauty blogger named Khadidja was killed in what has been termed the 'Doppelganger murder' of Germany

A woman in Germany has been accused of killing a lookalike to fake her own death. Shahraban K killed a beauty blogger named Khadidja O by stabbing her more than 50 times, police say.

Shahraban, a 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman, reportedly searched for women who resembled her on Instagram. She met Khadidja, a 23-year-old beauty blogger, on the platform and lured her into a meeting in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt last August, the Independent reported.

With long black hair and similar complexions, the two women had a striking resemblance that Shahraban hoped to use to her advantage.

According to police, Shahraban, along with a friend named Sheqir K, killed Khadidja by stabbing her several times and disfiguring her face. She then left Khadidja’s body in the back of her own Mercedes, which she parked in a quiet residential area by the banks of the Danube.

Shahraban reportedly told her parents that she was travelling to Ingolstadt to meet her ex-husband. When her parents could not reach her, they went to the city to look for her.

On August 16, Shahraban’s parents found her Mercedes in Ingolstadt and discovered a woman’s body inside the car. They identified the body as Shahraban’s before an autopsy revealed the truth – the woman in the car was not Shahraban but an Albanian beauty blogger Khadidja.

Shahraban K and Sheqir K were arrested last week. An investigation into the incident revealed how they had set up a fake Instagram account to look for women who resembled Shahraban.