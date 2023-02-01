English
    German woman, 23, kills lookalike to fake her own death

    A woman in Germany has been accused of killing a lookalike to fake her own death.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    A beauty blogger named Khadidja was killed in what has been termed the 'Doppelganger murder' of Germany

    A woman in Germany has been accused of killing a lookalike to fake her own death. Shahraban K killed a beauty blogger named Khadidja O by stabbing her more than 50 times, police say.

    Shahraban, a 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman, reportedly searched for women who resembled her on Instagram. She met Khadidja, a 23-year-old beauty blogger, on the platform and lured her into a meeting in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt last August, the Independent reported.

    With long black hair and similar complexions, the two women had a striking resemblance that Shahraban hoped to use to her advantage.

    According to police, Shahraban, along with a friend named Sheqir K, killed Khadidja by stabbing her several times and disfiguring her face. She then left Khadidja’s body in the back of her own Mercedes, which she parked in a quiet residential area by the banks of the Danube.