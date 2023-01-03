 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German travel blogger under fire for video criticising street hawkers in India

Jan 03, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Controversial German vlogger Christain Betzmann has drawn the ire of countless Indians after complaining about street hawkers in the country.

German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann is currently trying to visit every state of India

Controversial German vlogger Christain Betzmann has drawn the ire of countless Indians after complaining about street hawkers in the country. In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, Betzmann used some rather colourful language to describe the vending cart hawkers that are ubiquitous in India. The German man, currently on a mission to visit every state in India, complained about “20 dudes screaming in front of my Airbnb ever day to sell their s***.”

“I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his a**. B***h,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story that led to massive backlash.

The video that Betzmann posted on Instagram, showing street hawkers outside his Airbnb, soon found its way to Reddit. Reddit users dragged Betzmann for his remarks, noting that street hawkers are a part of the country’s social fabric.

Many also asked the German vlogger to check his privilege instead of criticising the underprivileged who are just trying to eke out a living.

“This made me so angry! This POS influencer will have no qualms against filming the same people to show 'culture' but is cribbing about people's right to livelihood,” wrote one Reddit user. “The audacity that some people have when visiting another country. He needs to learn to respect other people before he visits another state in India,” another remarked.

The idea of flooding Betzmann’s direct messages also came about on Reddit. Several Indians reached out to Betzmann in an attempt to make him understand the role that street hawkers play in the Indian context, only to be met with hostility.