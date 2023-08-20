German minister uses UPI to buy chillies from vegetable vendor in Bengaluru. Watch

German envoy uses UPI payments in India

A German minister was left visibly impressed after he used UPI to buy green chilies from a local vegetable vendor. In a now-viral video shared by the German embassy in India, Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing was seen amused by the simplicity of UPI payments.

The embassy on Sunday also described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories.

"One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure," it wrote on X. "UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments firsthand and is very fascinated!"



Wissing was in Bengaluru to attend the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting on August 19.

Reacting to the post, several social media users thanked the German minister for being a part of India's digital economic revolution.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is India's fast payment system. It facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly. It uses a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

In July, the number of UPI transactions almost hit the 10 billion mark (9.96 billion to be precise), and the value of those transactions crossed Rs 15 lakh crore. This is more than ten times what credit cards achieved in over 30 years.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs UPI, is now targeting one billion transactions a day, three times what it is doing now. That milestone seems to be only a couple of years away at the current annual growth rate of over 40 percent.

