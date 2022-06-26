German influencer shares her experience of living in India, praises these cities

German digital creator Jennifer Koenigsberger loves Indian culture deeply. Her Instagram page, followed by over 2 lakh people, is full of pictures of her in Indian clothing.

Koenigsberger became fascinated with India when she was in primary school. A teacher had travelled to India and returned with stories about the country’s diverse culture.

In her hometown in Germany, Koenigsberger decided to join a dance group which performed at Indian festive gatherings. In process, she learnt more about Indian culture and made friends with Indian community members in Germany.

In 2018, she moved to India to teach at a school in Karnataka. She revealed in a recent Instagram post that many people had discouraged her from making the move, telling her that India was unsafe and unclean and she wouldn’t be able to handle the spicy food served there.

Koenigsberger spoke out against the stereotyping of India by mainstream western media.

She said Mysuru was the cleanest city she had ever seen. “Go to the Himalayas and you will find the cleanest place ever -- so stop degrading a country by a fact that is literally pushed like anything into the main Western media.”

Koenigsberger described Bengaluru as an extremely advanced city. “This city has technologies, online payment systems and creative places that we in Germany could only dream of,” she wrote.

She claimed she never felt unsafe in India. Her account certainly differs from the lived experience of Indian women, who grapple with harassment on an everyday basis.

Koenigsberger said she felt secure because in India, she could afford to take cabs rides back home.

“ In Germany), I would always need to walk long distances in the night with no people on the street. India, on the other side, never sleeps,” she added. “People are on the streets 24/7 which therefore made me feel safer in comparison to Germany.”

On the subject of food, Koenigsberger said India had so much more to offer than just spicy food.

“India is not only about spicy food, Bollywood or meditation -- this country has so much to offer, a variety of different cultures combined in one nation but most people who spread ignorance, discrimination and racism, simply don’t want to understand that,” she added.