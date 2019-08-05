German fashion designer Philipp Plein faces Ferrari's backlash

Ferrari recently lashed out on a German fashion designer named Philipp Plein, for the unwarranted use of the Italian supercar manufacturer’s product in his photographs.

Plein, who is the owner of a green Ferrari 812 Superfast, posted a series of pictures with the car which drew the company’s attention.

The designer received an official letter from Ferrari’s lawyers in which it was stated, “Ferrari’s trademarks and model cars are associated in your pictures with a lifestyle totally inconsistent with Ferrari’s brand perception, in connection with performers making sexual innuendos and using Ferrari cars as props in a manner which is per se distasteful”. The notice also asked Plein to take down all Instagram posts along with other similar posts from all social media within 48 hours. Plein is yet to act on this.

Instead, the German fashion designer took to Instagram to express his annoyance as he wrote, “The CEO of FERRARI Louis C. Camilleri should think twice before he let his lawyers send a letter like this to a valuable customer who bought 4 brand new Ferraris in the last 10 years!!! I am still speechless about the unprofessional and aggressive behaviour of the company FERRARI towards his clients! This is a clear BLACKMAIL!!!! I will not remove the pictures and I will start legal action against the company Ferrari for this unprofessional behaviour! I expect an official APOLOGY from MR. Louis C. Camilleri!”

Though Plein has been seen posing with the Ferrari model multiple times, his garage also includes other luxurious brands including Rolls Royce and Lamborghini. Since Plein has not heeded to Ferrari’s official warning of taking down his posts well beyond the stated deadline, it should be safe to assume that the company might take further legal action. It remains to be seen who comes out on top of this debacle.