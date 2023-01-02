German defence minister under fire for New Year's video featuring fireworks. Watch

Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.

Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with "war raging in the middle of Europe".

The conflict in Ukraine had led to "a lot of special experiences" and the chance for "many encounters with great and interesting people", Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.

Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.

At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defence ministry declined to comment on the "private video" put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that "no official resources" were used in the production of the clip.

(With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

