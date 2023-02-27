 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spotted drinking 'kulhad' tea in Delhi in viral photos

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Olaf Scholz was seen drinking tea from a clay cup or kulhad at Chanakya corner store in Delhi along with other colleagues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seen drinking kulhad chai in Delhi. (Image: @GermanyinIndia/Twitter)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on a two-day visit to India, was seen drinking tea from a roadside stall in Delhi, pictures of which were shared by Germany’s Embassy on Twitter.

“How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India,” the German Embassy tweeted with a string of photos.

Scholz was seen drinking tea from a clay cup or kulhad at Chanakya corner store along with other colleagues.

The man who was preparing the tea also featured in one of the photos and had a hair mask on.
Twitter appreciated the gesture and many praised the chancellor.

“India and Indians appreciate this gesture of Germany. Let's grow together. A partnership of progress is waiting for both the countries,” one user wrote.