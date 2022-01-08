George Floyd’s four-year-old niece shot, recovering after surgery

George Floyd’s four-year-old niece, Arianna Delane, was shot in her sleep on January 1. (Credit: Go Fund Me)

The four-year-old niece of George Floyd was shot by unidentified suspects on January 1 while she was sleeping in an apartment in Houston, NBC reported, quoting the child’s family.

Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis in May 2020. A police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for several minutes even as he kept pleading “please, I can’t breathe”. Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 years in prison in June last year.

Floyd’s death had sparked massive protests against police brutality and racism in the United States.

In the case of the attack on his niece, several shots were fired into the apartment, where two children and four adults were present.

The father of Arianna Delane, the child who was shot, told NBC that she jumped up from her sleep saying she had been hit. “I [saw] the blood, the bleeding, and I grabbed her,” Derrick Delane said.

The child’s family took her to a hospital, where she had a surgery. Her father told NBC that she was recovering fast.

“The last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great,” he said.

The Houston Police said on January 4 that they had launched an investigation into the attack.

“A suspect or suspects fired several shots into an apartment as four adults and two children were inside the apartment,” the police said in a press release. “One of the children was struck in the torso. She was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.”

The police said they had no description of the suspects. They put out phone numbers for people to come forward with any information on the case.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner acknowledged that there had been a delay in responding to the incident.

"I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation," the police chief said.

Finner urged the residents of Houston to pray for the child’s recovery and help with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.