Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

George Floyd's death: Reebok, several others cancel partnership with CrossFit after CEO's tweet

Twitter users expressed disappointment and called out Glassman for being insensitive to the current situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several brands and affiliated gyms are reportedly ending their partnership with US-based fitness company CrossFit after a tweet by the company’s CEO sparked outrage on social media.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted, “It's FLOYD-19" under a tweet on racism and discrimination by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Twitter users expressed disappointment and called out Glassman for being insensitive to the current situation. The remark was made on George Floyd, a man who died after a police offer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

Soon after the outrage on social media, several brands and affiliate partners announced the termination of their association with CrossFit. Reebok, the title sponsor for CrossFit Games, confirmed with Business Insider that it would end its partnership after the remaining contractual obligations end in 2020.

"Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will fulfil our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community,” Reebok said in a statement.

Other partners like CrossFit Magnus and Petworth Fitness also announced they would be ending their partnership with the brand.









View this post on Instagram


An open letter to @crossfit : you can do better. ___ Regards, Petworth Fitness . FORMERLY . CrossFit Petworth


A post shared by Petworth Fitness (@petworthfitness) on




First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:00 am

tags #CrossFit #George Floyd #Reebok

