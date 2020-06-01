George Epstein's death: Hacktivist group Anonymous targets Minneapolis Police, Trump

After remaining silent in recent years, hacktivist group Anonymous has uploaded a video after events in Minneapolis. The video suggests that Anonymous is gearing up to wage war on the Minneapolis Police Department in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The video was posted on Anonymous' official Facebook handle, where an individual in a hooded jacket and the signature Guy Fawkes mask speaks out against the police brutality in the US and the history of corruption in the Minneapolis Police Department.

The individual in the video says, "Police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected nearly every jurisdiction in the country. But the Minneapolis Police Department is among the worst and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption. This week's brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state."

Anonymous also addressed other people who have been killed by Minnesota police officers, including Jamar Clark, Justine Damond, Thomas Blevines, Brian Quinones and Philando Castle. The hackers also allude to more cases that have been covered up by officials, pointing out that over 190 people have been killed by Minnesota police officers.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who murdered George Floyd, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, it has done little to quell the protests as several protestors as well as a CNN journalist were arrested before Chauvin.

US President Donald Trump has posted several questionable tweets where he called the protestors 'thugs' and said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." And while the president has expressed that he would not want people to be shot, the statement itself drew outrage as a sitting president called for violence against his own people.

Beyond the events in Minneapolis, Anonymous has also accused President Trump of killing Jeffery Epstein to "cover up his story of child trafficking and rape."



Actually, it's in the link we posted, not only was Epstein selling + gathering blackmail material on U.S. and U.K. politicians, he was supported by MEGA group, a mafia of wealthy investors and organized criminals who were also linked to the USSR & Israel. https://t.co/kc0nq3nESI

In another post, Anonymous states, "Anonymous did not support Trump; we are apolitical. In 2015, we tried to expose Epstein's links and Trump's organised crime, and we were stifled by an operation of influence by the Russian government and Nazis."

Epstein's death has raised several unanswered questions after prison authorities announced that the two cameras outside cell had conveniently malfunctioned in what was set to be the biggest political scandal of our time. The hackers also posted a document in which Trump and Epstein are named as perpetrators of abuse.

Anonymous also claimed to have evidence that proves the royal family had Princess Diana murdered as well as the involvement of Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and other prominent figures, including millionaires and billionaires, who took part in Epstein's illegal activities.



