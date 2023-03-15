Gautam Adani’s son Jeet gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s youngest son Jeet got engaged to the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah, Diva in Ahmedabad on March 12, and photos of the ceremony were shared on social media.

The engagement was attended by close friends and family of the soon-to-be married couple however not many details of Diva Jaimin Shah were available. Her father runs a diamond trading company called C Dinesh.

The newly-engaged couple were dressed in traditional attire as they posed for photos.

On the Adani group website, Jeet Adani is listed as Vice President (Group Finance) and started his career at the Chief Financial Officer’s office where he worked on strategic finance, capital markets and risk and governance policy. Currently, he is the lead for the company’s airport business and digital labs.

He is an alumni of the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and his Twitter bio says he enjoys racing cars and is passionate about music. Gautam Adani’s older son Karan is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Ports and Jeet is 10 years younger to him.

