Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, Khurram Parvez among Time 100 most influential people of 2022

Industrialist Gautam Adani, Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy, and Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine.

Adani has been named under the Titans category along with of Apple CEO Tim Cook and American host Oprah Winfrey. TIME magazine stated that India is "undergoing an unprecedented concentration of economic and political power that reinforce one another and called Adani "the poster boy" of the first.

According to the magazine, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth-largest economy, even though Gautam Adani stays out of the public eye, "quietly building his empire".

Nundy and Parvez found their place under the Leaders category with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The magazine called Karuna Nundy "not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change".

A champion of women’s rights, Nundy has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace.

"Karuna also takes great pains to explain legal issues in a way that engages the media and public. She can discuss the law simply and deftly. By doing so she creates an accessible discourse about rights in a time when those rights are at risk," TIME magazine stated.

For Khurram Parvez, TIME magazine mentioned that the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances was arrested in November 2021. “He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region…," the magazine stated.

"The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state."

