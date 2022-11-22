Gauri Khan reveals how the new nameplate for Mannat was chosen

The new nameplate for Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence was specially designed to have a positive and uplifting vibe, his wife Gauri Khan has revealed.

Gauri Khan, an interior designer by profession, explained that the newly-revamped nameplate for Mannat, which was unveiled recently, has been made using “glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.”

“The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends,” the powerhouse behind Gauri Khan Designs wrote in an Instagram post. “So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.”

Gauri posted a photograph which shows her standing next to the nameplate at Mannat - the famous Mumbai residence of Shah Rukh Khan.

Pictures of the new nameplate trended on social media over the weekend after it was unveiled. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow has received a facelift with the new nameplate and a new gate as well.

Mannat today is not just a landmark in the Bandstand area but also a tourist spot that attracts thousands of SRK fans. Each year on his birthday, the actor steps out on his balcony to greet the huge crowds that gather on the road in front of his residence.

Mannat has also served as the launchpad of Gauri Khan’s interior design career. In an interview with iDiva, she revealed: “The first time I realised I could pull off designing interiors was when we designed our house, Mannat. I received positive reviews from almost all of my friends and family, which helped motivate me further and gave me that push into the interior design world.”