Ganga Dussehra 2023: Wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and images

Ganga Dussehra is a Hindu festival honouring the sacred Ganges river

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is a Hindu festival celebrating the ‘avatarana’ or descent of the sacred Ganges river. According to Hindu belief, it is on this day that the Ganges, or Ganga, descended from heaven to earth. Ganga Dussehra falls on the auspicious tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) during the Hindu calendar month of Jyeshtha. The festival celebrations last for 10 days, including nine days immediately preceding this holy day of Gangavataran.

On Ganga Dussehra, devotees take a dip in the river Ganges. It is believed that Gangajal or the sacred waters of Ganga purify the soul and wash away humanity’s sins. This year, Ganga Dussehra falls on May 30.

As devotees celebrate this auspicious day, here are some Ganga Dussehra wishes, quotes, images, greetings and messages you can share on May 30:

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Ganga Dussehra! May this auspicious occasion bring you abundant happiness, peace, and spiritual upliftment.

Like the Ganges purifies the earth of sin, may this auspicious day purify your soul. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

Warm greetings to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. May this day bring you all peace, prosperity and blessings.

On this sacred Ganga Dussehra, may the holy waters of the Ganges purify your soul, washing away all sins and impurities.

Embrace the transformative power of the Ganges and let your soul be uplifted on this auspicious day. Happy Ganga Dussehra

Happy Ganga Dussehra

"See what an atmosphere of holiness is here the pure air of the Ganga what an assemblage of Sadhus will you find anywhere a place like this!" - Swami Vivekananda

"The Ganga to me is the symbol of India's memorable past which has been flowing into the present and continues to flow towards the ocean of the future." - Jawaharlal Nehru