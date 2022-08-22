Ganesha idols get their finishing touches days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

A girl carries an idol of Lord Ganesha while other idols lay displayed for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

An artist colors an idol Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

An artisan eats during a break while working on eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

An artist carries an idol of Lord Ganesha to display for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

An artisan paints the final touches to an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

An artist colors an idol of Riddhi, consort of Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

An artisan paints on an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

