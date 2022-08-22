English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ganesha idols get their finishing touches days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

    Idols of Lord Ganesha are much in demand ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birthday of the elephant-headed God.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    A girl carries an idol of Lord Ganesha while other idols lay displayed for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

    A girl carries an idol of Lord Ganesha while other idols lay displayed for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

    An artist colors an idol Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday. An artist colors an idol Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

    An artisan eats during a break while working on eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday. An artisan eats during a break while working on eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

    An artist carries an idol of Lord Ganesha to display for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday. An artist carries an idol of Lord Ganesha to display for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

    An artisan paints the final touches to an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday. An artisan paints the final touches to an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

    An artist colors an idol of Riddhi, consort of Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday. An artist colors an idol of Riddhi, consort of Lord Ganesha being prepared for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

    Close

    Related stories

    An artisan paints on an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday. An artisan paints on an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday.

    A girl carries an idol of Lord Ganesha while other idols lay displayed for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday. A girl carries an idol of Lord Ganesha while other idols lay displayed for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Jammu, on Monday.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi #Ganesha #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 05:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.