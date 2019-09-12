Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Mumbai road diversions, which route to avoid

During Ganesh Visarjan 2019, Mumbai will come alive with the pomp and fanfare of processions like every year. For those who have plans to hit the streets on September 12 for various reasons, the Mumbai Traffic Police Department has issued an advisory, with details on the roads that will remain shut, the ones that must be avoided, and the like, to ensure smooth processions and fewer traffic snarls.

While the rain preparedness of the city continues to fail Mumbaikars, turns out that the Visarjan preparedness is something they can boast of, for a change. The Mumbai Police, its traffic department, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have joined hands with several private players to minimize untoward incidences during this time.

Authorities have earmarked 129 spots for Ganpati visarjan across the city. Five of these, namely, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Shivaji Park, Malad T Junction, and Powai Lake see crowd in maximum numbers. To make sure these processions don’t bring the city to a standstill, 53 roads will be shut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while another 56 will be converted into one-way streets. Additionally, 19 zones have been declared as no-parking spots for the day, reported India Today.

More than 50,000 senior police officers and other staff will be monitoring the situation on the ground as around 1 lakh Ganesh idols are supposed to be immersed on September 12. Besides that, extra teams of local arms unit, Riot Control Police, QRT, SRPF, BDDS, and Mumbai traffic cops will also be deployed. Home guards, RSP, NSS, NCC, scout guides and NGO units will be assisting the cops with the operations on the ground.

To make sure the spirit of revelry is not dampened by molesters and pickpockets, the cops will be keeping a haw-eyed vigil with the help of drones and over 5,000 CCTV cameras. Women police in civil attire will also be deployed.

The civic body, on the other hand, has sounded a special alert for weak and old bridges. They have asked crowds not to gather or dance on such bridges to avoid a risk of collapse.



Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic Advisory for commuters and outline Maps of #GaneshVisarjan routes for devotees heading towards various immersion points in Mumbai. https://t.co/zMYEtu1D1j pic.twitter.com/VBJv54lRJg

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

The Mumbai Police also tweeted a map of the city pointing out roads that would be shut, etc.

Fifteen arterial roads will be shut in South Mumbai. They are:

Pandita Ramabai Marg: From DNA Porbunder Marg Junction to New Sitaram Patkar Marg.

Nathalal Parekh Marg: From Badhwar Park to Indu Clinic

VP Road: CP tank circle to Bhalchandra company

CP Tank road: Madhav Bagh to CP Tank circle

Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg: Shivdas Chapsi Marg Junction to P D’Mello junction

JSS Road: Princess street Junction to Portuguese Church

JSS Marg (Girgaon Road): Princess street Junction to SVP Marg Junction (Opera House)

BJ Road: JSS Road merger to Maharshi Karve Road

RR Road: Charni Road station to Portuguese Church

Vithalbhai Patel Marg: From Kawasaki Patel Tank to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Junction and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Marg): From DNA Porbunder Marg (Marine Drive) Junction to Pandit Phulsakar Chowk (Opera House)

Kumbharwada Road, Sant Sena Marg, Sutar Galli, and Nanubhai Desai Road will be shut completely.

Meanwhile, the roads that will be fully or partially shut in the Western suburbs, are:

Lokmanya Tilak Marg Link Road will be shut down completely.

Linking Road: From Santacruz Police Junction to Khar Telephone Exchange Junction

Aarey Colony: Unit 3 and Unit 16 to Aarey Lake

Tagore Road: From Archana Building to Juhu Road

Juhu Road: From Santacruz Police Station to Linking Road

Juhu Tara Road: Kishore Kumar Ganguly Junction to Royal Hotel Junction

Janardan Mhatre Road: Juhu Naka to Mora gaon.

Shamrao Parulekar Marg: Indravandan Ojha Marg Junction to Vaikunthlal Mehta Marg.

SV Road, MG Road (Kandivali): Bobby Shopping Centre to Datta Mandir Road

Caesar Road: JP Road Junction to SV Road Junction

JP Road: Ganga Bhavan to Sagar Kutir.

Panch Marg: JP Road, Vateshwar Mandir to Fisheries University Road

Rs 599 for first year