Ganesh Chaturthi weekend: Movies to celebrate poet Dorothy Parker’s birthday

India, especially Maharashtra, celebrates the 10-day festival dedicated to the God of learning, the Vighnaharta,Ganpati with modaks and hibiscus and a resolve to write more. Also, 127 years ago on this day, August 22, was born ‘a plain disagreeable child with stringy hair and a yen to write poetry’ who grew up - to decimate with her acerbic wit writers who were part of the writer’s round table at the Algonquin - to be a poet, a prolific teller of short stories, an editor, a civil rights activist, an observer of life in the 20s: Dorothy Parker.

Like every young writer, I, too, started out harbouring hopes to be published by The New Yorker magazine some day, writing short poems like her, and unlike her got published early only in the high school paper and got beaten up after school for being rude. Sigh. I still love her short poems, and for recommendations this weekend, there are movies connected to one of her poems rather aptly named:

Faute De Mieux

Travel, trouble, music, art,

A kiss, a frock, a rhyme-

I never said they feed my heart,

But still they pass my time.

I do one better. I’m helping you pass the time watching movies based on good writing. Keeping the poem in mind, let’s look at ‘Travel’

Kodachrome is a wonderful little film not just about a road trip, but a lovely scrutiny of the relationship between a father and son. I loved watching Ed Harris sitting in the backseat being wholly crotchety…

This film celebrates the golden age of photography and I miss the excitement of visiting the studio and seeing 9x5 matt finish prints of pictures we took on holidays…

Have you ever driven past interesting signs that promise you a peek into bizarre worlds that exist parallel to yours? One part of you wants to stop, but the rest of you is too uptight to take a detour to see the world’s biggest taxidermy museum, or a house made entirely with coke bottles?

The next movie is a delightful and so delightful, you will feel your heart expand when you see the little boy transform and well, Paul Rudd will continue to be the ageless heartthrob next door. The Fundamentals of Caring is made even nicer by Selena Gomez.

Although Dorothy Parker was known for her sharp (yet funny) observations of society, ‘Brevity is the soul of lingerie’, she was a lifelong social activist and left practically all of her estate to Martin Luther King Jr. She courted trouble by making a sharp comment about Billy Burke, the wife of the biggest advertisers in The New Yorker where she was working…

Speaking of ‘Trouble’ in the poem, let’s be inspired to watch Mystic River. One of the best performances from Sean Penn, ths Clint Eastwood film based on the book by the same name will move you no matter how many times you see this film.

Next is this wonderful gem hidden away on Amazon Prime Video. I grew up watching Van Damme do the splits, beat up baddies like Bolo Yeung and propel us kids to Kung Fu classes. And, as a grown up, while others lined up to buy delicate lace and take pictures of the Mannequin Pis, I wandered the beautiful Art Deco lined streets to find a local who took my picture with the statue of Muscles From Brussels, Belgium’s most famous export after chocolates. Jean Claude Van Johnson is a fun breezy watch. And, why am I including this in the list? I have never seen so much self-deprecating humour in a series. And such a sport Van Damme is to play this ageing action star who has millions and millions but cannot do the splits any more.

After all, it was Dorothy Parker who could blithely say things like, ‘If you want to know what God thinks of money, just look at the people he gave it to.’ The show just gets better and better and you learn more about yourself too.

The poem mentions ‘Music’ next. There are so many music-related documentaries and movies based on books about rock stars on Netflix, I would have to write a series! But, as August 22 is also the birthday of the ridiculously-talented John Lee Hooker, I am going to ask you to revisit The Blues Brothers which is on Netflix.

That brings us to the next on Dorothy Parker’s list: Kiss.

Our Souls At Night is a very different kind of romance. It’s mellow and will make you reach out for your favourite ice cream as you watch Robert Redford open his door to Ms. Fonda. What’s not to love?

Dorothy Parker lived in the Flapper era, and perhaps that’s why you see her preoccupation with dresses and men (and she had not so nice things to say about either!). So when she mentions ‘Frock’ in the poem, it directs me to a period drama about writers:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is a mouthful to say whether it’s for a book or a movie that is a rather wonderful period piece about making connections, finding stories that are in sync with yours.

The last prompt in the Dorothy Parker poem is Rhyme. And what better inspiration can you find than this wonderful, wonderful film called Love Beats Rhymes.

Words have the power to move mountains. Words inspire. Books helped us survive wars. Reading and writing can get us through the tough times we are living in right now. I am sure there are among you those who have wanted to write a love poem but gave up because life became all about making better powerpoint presentations. The idea is to never give up. Even though my writing may never be like as elegant and sharp as Ms. Parker’s, I take comfort in what she herself said about writing,‘I was following in the exquisite footsteps of Miss Edna St Vincent Millay, unhappily in my own horrible sneakers.’

Manisha Lakhe Is A Poet, Film Critic, Traveller, Founder Of Caferati — An Online Writer’s Forum, Hosts Mumbai’s Oldest Open Mic, And Teaches Advertising, Films And Communication.