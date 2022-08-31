Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | Wishes, greetings, images, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with much pomp and festivity across the nation today. This Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh, who, it is believed, was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. As per the Gregorian calendar, this date falls on August 31 this year. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout the country, but celebrations in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh are especially vibrant.

On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install the idol of Lord Ganesh in their homes on the first day. The 10-day celebration culminates with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, greetings, SMS, messages and images you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious occasion:

May the blessings of Lord Ganpati guide you every step of the way

I pray that the generous Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle from your path. May your sorrows be few and your happiness unlimited. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: May this festival bring peace and happiness

May Lord Ganesh shower blessings on you and your family. May this day bring health, happiness and peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones!

On Ganesh Chaturthi, resolve to let go of old sorrows and grudges. Start anew with fresh promises.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I pray to the Lord to bless you with health, happiness and peace of mind.

This festival of colours and joys – may it bring you good news galore. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you happiness as big as Ganpati Bappa’s appetite for life!

I pray that Ganesh ji bestows His blessings upon you and your family. A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all