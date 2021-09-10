Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: History, significance of the festival

An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh (Image: Reuters)

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals of India, will begin from September 10 this year. The annual festival, which ends 11 days after it starts, is observed by most devotees of Hinduism. Here is the history and significance of Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Vinayaka Chaturti or Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi, as per the Hindu belief, marks the anniversary of Ganesha's arrival from Kailash Parvat or Mount Kailash.

Devotees, on the occasion, bring idols of Ganesha at their homes. Pandals are also set up where idols are installed during the festival days.

Scores of devotees visit the pandals where the daily rituals are performed including puja (worship), chanting of Vedic hymns and distribution of prasad or offerings.

Sweets including modaka, which is considered to be the favourite of Ganesha, are distributed as prasad.

After a period of three, five, seven or 10 days of the festival, the idols are immersed into water-bodies including rivers, lakes and seas. The immersion of idols is considered as Ganesha's return to Mount Kailash.

In Mumbai, where the festival is celebrated with much fanfare, over 1.5 lakh idols are immersed annually.

Notably, Ganeshotsav celebrations were popularised in the late 19th century, when freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak decided to organise elaborate pandals in Pune in 1893.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in all parts of India, the maximum celebrations are witnessed in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Odisha.

The festival is also celebrated in neighbouring Nepal, and is also observed by the Hindu community living in other parts of the world.