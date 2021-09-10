Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Eco-friendly celebration at home - some tips

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols made out of clay. Image source: ANI

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour in the country with thousands of devotees thronging temples and ‘Ganeshotsav pandals’ to offer their prayers. In 2021, this Hindu festival will start on September 10.

After 10 days of festivities, finally, the devotees bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year by immersing it in water bodies.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the COVID-19 situation. The social distancing norms released by state governments are also likely to prevent people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, here are some ideas to make the celebration eco-friendly this year.

Clay idols

Usually, the Ganesha idols that are available in the market are either made of plaster of Paris or some other non-biodegradable material. Considering the deadly after-effects of Ganpati idols made of PoP (Plaster of Paris) on the environment, specifically on water-bodies and marine life, one should skip the idea of buying idols made of PoP and instead go for eco-friendly ones. Ganesha idols made from traditional clay are 100 percent biodegradable and have the properties of dissolving into the water on immersion.

Small Ganesha idols:

Many devotees wish to go for grand or at least middle-sized idols, but the process of immersing these big idols is tough this year. While a small idol can be immersed in water at home.

According to the appeal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the idol of Lord Ganesha should not be more than two feet high for domestic celebrations.

Artisans who have come from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh said that they are making small and eco-friendly idols this year. Speaking to ANI, an artisan in Moradabad said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not able to afford big and expensive idols of Lord Ganesha this year. So, we are making small and eco-friendly idols, painted with food colours."

"We are hoping that the same number of buyers will come now as we are meeting their demands and making small idols," he added.

Eco-friendly decoration:

Avoid using decorations made of plastic. You can use fresh flowers, leaves and diyas to decorate the pandals for the Ganesh festival. You can also make rangolis and add natural beauty to your Ganpati celebrations. Replace the idea of sewing store-bought plastic bandhanwars with the ones made of flowers, clay, thread, clothes, etc.

BMC also appealed to the public to ensure that at least Nirmalya will be created by using garlands/flowers etc, sparingly.

Consider immersing the idol in artificial tanks:

Even if the idols are made of non-degradable material, you can further help the environment and protect water bodies. Instead of immersing the idols in the natural water bodies, consider immersing them in the artificially made tanks. This practice is slowly becoming popular in certain cities of Maharashtra like Nagpur and Pune and as people are getting aware that the same water is not used for drinking and irrigation, which can easily cause several health hazards.