Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee’s Bharat Ratna event

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Bharat Ratna upon former president Pranab Mukherjee during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Aug 8 (PTI)

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. Many dignitaries from the central government were present at the award ceremony held on August 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

However, as per news agency ANI, the most prominent members of Mukherjee’s former party Congress, decided to skip the event, which included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairman Sonia Gandhi.

That apart, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also couldn’t be spotted when President of India Ram Nath Kovind was presenting the award to his predecessor.

According to a report by NDTV, Rahul Gandhi was extended an invitation to attend the award ceremony, yet he decided to stay away. The reason for his absence is yet unknown. However, other top leaders of the Congress party along with several Opposition members were present at the function, which included the likes of Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Bhupender Singh Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Janardan Dwivedi, and Sushmita Dev.

Rahul’s absence from this event does not come as a complete shocker since the Gandhi scion has been shy of public appearances ever since he quit the post of Congress president following his party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Not just that, the electoral losses have even dampened his social media appearances since, after briefly experiencing rising popularity on Twitter.

The other possible reason behind the absence of members of the Gandhi family from the event could be that Pranab Mukherjee had attended a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in 2018, despite knowing that it is considered the ideological wing of rival Bharatiya Janata Party.